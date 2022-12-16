Sault forms affordable housing task force
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Videojournalist
Mike McDonald
City council in the Sault is hoping a task force will help find solutions to the affordable housing crisis.
City councillors Angela Caputo and Luke Dufour will be joined by representatives from other agencies such as social services, Ontario Aboriginal Housing, Community Living Algoma and Habitat for Humanity.
Repurposing old buildings, finding ways to entice developers to build new units and other strategies will be considered when the task force meets in the New Year.
The city said there is an open seat on the task force for a local developer. Caputo and Dufour said having such a voice at the table will provide first-hand insight into planning and building housing -- as well as the costs.
