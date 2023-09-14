Sault gathering celebrates those battling against addiction

A chill in the air and some gusty winds at the Robert Bondar Pavilion in downtown Sault Ste. Marie didn't keep the crowds from taking in the 8th Annual Rockin' Out For Recovery event.

It's a celebration of those who are winning their fight against addiction, and it brings together local agencies on the front line of the city's addiction and mental health crisis.

"It's essentially an event where we're just celebrating people on their recovery journey," said Taylor Piazza, co-chair of the Sault Ste. Marie area drug strategy committee, the group that organizes the event.

“Whether or not you're in full recovery or you're working towards that, it's just a night to come out, celebrate that as well as access some of the services that are available in the community."

“It's really important as a community to support these people along their journey, as Taylor was saying, across the continuum," said co-chair Hilary Cutler.

"It's so important as community service providers to come together and just show support for everyone in our community who has the courage to be here tonight and share their stories with us."

Health professionals from various agencies were on hand to answer questions and provide information on their services.

While designed as a celebration of recovery, the event also serves as a jumping off point for discussions about addiction, and to show the many different faces of those affected by it.

"Maybe someone in your life who's entrenched in addiction is functioning and able to go to work and get groceries and stuff, whereas someone else who is entrenched in addiction might be sleeping on the street," said Piazza.

"So, I think being aware of that and being compassionate to people's struggles as well as maybe speaking to your kids, your family members, about the stigma attached to people who are using substances."