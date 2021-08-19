Sault grandma hits big Lotto Max prize

A retired grandmother from Sault Ste. Marie has won a big windfall in a recent Lotto Max draw.

Mary Ann Penfold has won $333,333.40, splitting the $1 million Maxmillions prize with two other tickets from the June 22 draw, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said in a news release on Thursday.

"I gave my ticket to the store clerk and next thing I knew, he was telling me I was a big winner," Penfold said at the OLG prize centre in Toronto while picking up her winnings. "My son-in-law was waiting in the car wondering what was taking so long, so I called him in. He said 'OMG!'"

She said her daughter was so excited for her when she told her the news.

As for what she plans to do with the money, she said she will save some and also wants to share her luck with her children and grandchildren.

"Maybe I'll plan a little celebration with my family to commemorate this," Penhold said.

She said she has been playing the lottery since it started. The winning ticket was purchased at Pino's Get Fresh on Trunk Road in Sault Ste. Marie. Lotto Max draws are every Tuesday and Friday.