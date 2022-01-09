Sault Habitat for Humanity taking applications for new home

The Sault Ste. Marie chapter of Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for its new home build. Like other charities, Habitat has had to change some of its operations to meet the challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Habitat for Humanity helps families to secure affordable housing when traditional mortgages and down payments cannot be met. Barb Bumbacco of the agency's Housing Services Committee says the newest build on Blake Avenue will be unique.

"This house is going to be a totally accessible home," she says. "So we are looking for families that will need that kind of acess. There will be no barriers, wider hallways, lower cupboards. It's also going to be very energy efficient."

Bumbacco says there a number of requirements to be met in order to be considered for a home. One of those is filling 500 volunteer hours, which can be done in a variety of ways.

"They do have opportunities to work in the house as it's being completed, working at the Restore, answering phones," says Bumbacco. "With COVID, it's been restricted, but we're being creative, writing reports, having the kids make 'thank you' cards, and posters and that kind of thing."

The agency's fundraising coordinator says COVID-19 prompted the postponement of Habitat's "Steeltoes and Stilettos Gala," which is a major fundraiser.

"That has since been postponed until March 5," says Chelsey Foucher. "We're really hoping we can do it at that time if things with COVID improve. If they don't, we might need to push it a little bit further. But we're certainly looking for ticket matchers, event sponsors, and auction item donors."

Foucher says while Habitat is on firm enough footing to continue operating, the agency requires a lot of money to deliver its service.

"Our mission is a very expensive one," says Foucher. "So, while we are definitely a strong organization, more funds means more homes, and that means more brighter futures for local families."

Applications for the home on Blake Avenue will be accepted until Jan. 25. Habitat anticipates completion of the home by the end of the year.