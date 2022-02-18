Sault health care group CEO leaving after trucker convoy donation revealed

One of Sault Ste. Marie's largest health care organizations has announced its president and chief executive officer, Alex Lambert, is leaving his post. This comes after it was revealed Lambert made a donation to the trucker convoy in Ottawa.

In a news release Thursday, the chair of the Group Health Centre board, Dr. David Fera, said he and Lambert "agreed that it was the right timing to bring new leadership to the organization."

Lambert confirmed with CTV News he made a $50 donation on Feb. 5 to one of the convoy's online fundraiser campaigns after the donor list was leaked online.

"I made the donation because I, too, think it's time to end the vaccine mandates and return to personal choice, and the response to the convoy -- the thousands of people lining the highway -- absolutely inspired me," he said.

"And yes, this was a personal donation -- I was tracked down via that hacked list from GiveSendGo."

Lambert said he has received more support than backlash about the donation.

He started as Group Health Centre's chief financial officer in 2012 and was promoted to CEO in 2014.

The Superior Court of Justice has frozen distribution of funds made through "Freedom Convoy 2022" and "Adopt-a-Trucker" campaigns.

The fundraisers were to support protest efforts against COVID-19 mandates and restrictions in Ottawa, where hundreds of semi-trucks have congregated around Parliament Hill.

In response to the ongoing protest, the federal government has invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time and began making arrests Thursday.

Group Health Centre is looking for an interim CEO to run the organization while it looks for someone to fill the position permanently.

With files from Lyndsay Aelick, CTV News Sudbury videojournalist.