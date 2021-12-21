Sault health unit warns of high-risk exposure to COVID-19 on recent Air Canada flight

Algoma Public Health said Tuesday there was a high-risk exposure to COVID-19 on a Dec. 19 Air Canada flight.

Affected is Air Canada Flight AC8302 from Toronto to Sault Ste. Marie, in particular passengers who sat in rows 8-12 and flight crew who served these rows.

The health unit is directing anyone affected, regardless of vaccination status, get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible.

"If you are vaccinated, self-monitor for signs and symptoms," Public Health said in a news release. "If you are not vaccinated, self-isolate immediately."

While not yet confirmed, officials suspect the variant Omicron is helping to drive local cases.

"A number of current exposures are suspected and presumed to be due to this variant of concern, due to initial lab screening results, a history of travel, or links to known Omicron exposures in other areas of the province," the health unit said.