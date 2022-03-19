Sault health care workers call for repeal of Ontario's Bill 124

Health care workers in Sault Ste. Marie are calling on the Ford government to repeal a controversial bill they say essentially cuts public employee wages by four per cent.

Group Health Centre employees were joined by union officials Friday at a rally outside Sault MPP Ross Romano's office, where they were calling for the government to repeal Bill 124.

The bill was passed in 2019 to cap most public sector wages at one per cent growth.

"With the rate of inflation, that one per cent cap is effectively a four per cent loss in wages annually," said Melinda Genys, CUPE Local 894 president.

"People cannot make their ends meet, and this is not fair. Doug Ford calls us heroes but he's not treating us like a hero with this wage cap, with this freeze, with this inability to bargain our wages fairly."

Genys said Romano ignored a letter asking him to sit down with workers and union officials.