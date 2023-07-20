Sault hockey star brings Stanley cup home

It's been more than a month since Vegas Golden Knights forward Michael Amadio celebrated winning his and the franchise's first Stanley Cup.

"To lift that trophy after you win it all is just a weight lifted off your shoulders, it’s just an incredible feeling."

Five weeks after lifting the Cup in Sin City, Amadio brought it with him to Sault Ste. Marie. Some fans lined up at 8 a.m. Wednesday to be the first to get a photo and autograph from Amadio at 12:30 p.m.

The 27-year-old cup champ remembers lining up himself for a chance to see the Stanley Cup the last time it was brought to the GFL Memorial Gardens.

"I think it was Tyler Kennedy who brought it here in '09 and I was one of those kids out there,” he said.

“So to be able to do that today for everyone else in the community is an awesome feeling and something I'll never forget."

At a gathering prior to the event, Amadio was presented with the key to the city by Mayor Matthew Shoemaker. His parents, Paul and Bojana Amadio, were beaming at the many accomplishments of their son.

"Every kid dreams about it, but you never really think you're going to achieve it,” his father said.

“He was lucky enough to have it.”

"We're super proud of him,’ said his mom. “To see him reach this pinnacle is amazing."

Michael Amadio said none of this would be possible without support from those closest to him.

With hockey's Holy Grail to himself for 24 hours, Amadio said the remainder of the day will be much different than the beginning.

"I'm going to go home and enjoy a few hours with my family, then a party later on,” he said.

“I just want to soak up every minute."