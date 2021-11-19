iHeartRadio

Sault holiday tree lights up downtown

The lighting of Sault Ste. Marie's giant holiday tree went ahead without the usual ceremony.

Rising COVID-19 cases in Algoma prompted the city to cancel the gathering.

However, the city's Moonlight Magic event was still a go, and despite the snow, sleet, and high winds, a few hearty Saultites made their way downtown to look at the tree once it was lit.

