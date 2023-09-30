Sault honours Truth & Reconciliation Day

From the grounds of the former Shingwauk Residential School to the Art Gallery of Algoma, events marking National Day for Truth & Reconciliation took place across Sault Ste. Marie.

Some morning rain led to a slow start to activities at Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig, the Indigenous university in the Sault. Lindsey Ackland, the school's Manager of Communications, told CTV News it is a fitting venue to commemorate residential school survivors.

"We're the future here at SKG," she said.

“Giving back what the government tried to take away during residential schools, giving back culture and language and we hope that everybody makes some time today to fit in an educational opportunity and really learn the impacts of residential schools across Turtle Island."

At the Art Gallery of Algoma, there was an unveiling of a mural painted by a team of young artists led by local woodland artist Lucia Laford. She said she continues to draw inspiration from her father, renowned artist John Laford, who passed away two years ago.

I'm proud to be carrying on that work and that legacy," she said.

"He made me passionate about education and teaching people and teaching anybody that's interested in woodland style art and art in general. So, I just want to thank my dad and his influence in my life, and that I miss him very much."

If you are a former residential school student in distress or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential School Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419. Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous Peoples are available here.