Sault hoping ‘Adventure Pass’ entices newcomers

In an effort to sell Sault Ste. Marie to those considering a move to the North, the City is using the region’s quality of life as an incentive. The “Adventure Pass” is part of the city’s ongoing “Welcome To Sault Ste. Marie” campaign to bring people to the Sault.

Travis Anderson, Sault Ste. Marie’s Tourism Director, says the “Adventure Pass” can be redeemed to experience a number of outdoor activities around the Sault.

“You can get memberships at either our local cross country ski facilities, our downhill ski facilities, waterfront adventure centre, or gift cards for various outdoor recreation dealers throughout the Sault,” says Anderson.

Those who relocate to Sault Ste. Marie after June 1 of this year are eligible to receive a pass, which is valued at around $500. Lovleen Sharma, who recently moved to Sault Ste. Marie from India with her husband, says it was the great outdoors that attracted them to the region.

“We wanted to move to a smaller, peaceful location close to nature as well as full of outdoor activities and adventure,” says Sharma. “And we are really happy and proud to call ourselves ‘Saultites.’”

Sharma says snow is not something she experienced in her birth country and she ranks snowshoeing as her new favourite winter pastime. With summer arriving, Sharma says she’s looking forward to a whole new set of adventures.

“Rock climbing, canoeing, kayaking, and we’re really happy that this place, this city, our new home, is so close to all of these activities,” she says. “We don’t have to travel hours to be somewhere. It’s all so close and we’re really happy about it.”