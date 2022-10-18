Sault hospital closes to visitors as COVID-19 surges

The Sault Area Hospital is closed to regular visitors on in-patient and emergency units.

Sue Roger, the hospital's vice-president of clinical operations, said the decision was made due to high levels of COVID-19 in the community -- and the hospital.

“There is a high risk of transmission currently in our community, and any reduction in thoroughfare of the organization helps us to reduce that risk here in the hospital,” Roger said.

Algoma Public Health said there is 151 more cases of COVID-19 in the Sault compared to a week ago -- and 215 more across the entire district.

Dr. John Tuinema, acting medical officer of health, said cases have been rising steadily since September.

"There was a sharp spike in the days following the Thanksgiving weekend," Tuinema said.

"This Thanksgiving spike is reducing, but we still have levels of high-risk cases that are much higher than what we saw in the summer. Outbreaks in high-risk settings have also increased significantly."

Roger said there were 41 COVID-positive patients in the hospital on Monday, not including staff, who are also testing positive.

“We have three clinical units in COVID outbreak today, and all of our departments are feeling the pressures certainly,” she said.

Despite the province dropping its mandatory isolation period, staff at the Sault Area Hospital need to isolate for 10 days when they are symptomatic with COVID-19.

“We have staff absences in all of our departments, both clinical and support departments, related to COVID health themselves directly, or in their families,” Roger said.

The hospital’s visitor ban will last until at least next Monday.

Officials will then review COVID case numbers in the community and hospital to determine if it can be lifted, said Roger.

The ban does not apply to essential caregivers, as well as those supporting minors, or people with disabilities.