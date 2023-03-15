Sault hospital emergency department delays expected through summer, fall

The Sault Area Hospital is warning patients they may be in for longer wait times than usual.

In a post on social media Monday, hospital officials said people visiting the emergency department with non-urgent conditions should expect delays.

"We had some sick calls that we weren’t able to replace," Sue Roger, the hospital's vice president of clinical operations, told CTV News.

She said that the situation is still day-to-day and relief to the 'health human resource' issue is expected to come in the summer and fall.

Roger wants to make sure that those waiting in the emergency room need to be there.

"If you have chest pain, if you have weakness if you have anything unexplained. Telehealth is always available to the general population as a first step," she said.

To find out if you can wait to see a primary care physician or nurse practitioner, or if a trip to the hospital is best, residents can call Health Connect Ontario -- formerly known as Telehealth Ontario – by dialing 811. A registered nurse will assess the symptoms and help guide the next steps.

It is a great resource Roger said.

"They may send you to the emergency department even if you think it isn’t an emergency, but they give good advice and good counsel," she said.

Additionally, those unsure if the emergency department is the best bet can the hospital's website lists guidelines for emergency and non-urgent health problems.