Sault hospital struggling as Omicron surge affects dozens of staff

The Sault Area Hospital says it has been hard hit by skyrocketing COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant.

In an open letter signed by CEO Ila Watson and chief of staff Dr. Silvana Spadafora, the hospital said Omicron has put "unprecedented pressure on our health system."

"Omicron presents two crucial issues to healthcare: the significant number of people anticipated to need emergency and inpatient care, and the impact on the already existing shortage of health care professionals to provide patient care," the letter said.

"This is creating a worrisome situation."

The letter said more than 60 hospital staff have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Jan. 10.

"In addition, we have a number of staff in isolation due to potential household exposures," the hospital said. "There is an increased number of patients being admitted with complex medical issues."

There are nine people in hospital with the disease, including one in ICU.

"In response to these challenges, our hospital has enacted measures to ensure that we can continue to provide safe, quality care to our community," the letter said.

Those measures include a reduction in non-emergent and non-urgent surgeries and procedures, which began Jan. 5, as directed by Ontario Health.

"This will allow us to redeploy the health human resources in units needing additional staffing support," the hospital said.

"We will continue to provide urgent and emergent surgeries, including cancer surgeries."

In addition, staff who have the disease but are asymptomatic will be able to return to work faster, under new provincial guidelines, as long as they take a daily rapid antigen test.

"In addition to these measures, to support our emergency department volumes and acuity, we are asking for our community’s assistance to ensure those who need our emergency care can receive it immediately," the letter said.

Anyone with mild COVID-19 symptoms is asked not to come to the emergency department. Instead, they should call their family doctor or TeleHealth Ontario for advice on managing mild COVID-19 symptoms at home.

"If you visit the ED, you will be seen based on the severity of your illness," the hospital said.

"Patients are seen based on an assessment of individual illness, including many community members who arrive by ambulance. As a result of high volumes, this will likely mean longer than normal waiting times for less severe illness."

However, the hospital said anyone who needs care should not hesitate to call or go to hospital.

"These last two years have been incredibly difficult for everyone. We are all anxious to return to our pre-pandemic lives," the letter said.

"However, now more than ever, please continue to follow the guidance of medical experts and public health officials. Get vaccinated/boosted as soon as possible, as doing so keeps you and your loved ones safe."