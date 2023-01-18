Sault hosts Anishinabek Nation health conference

The eighth Annual Anishinabek Nation Health Conference is being held in Sault Ste. Marie this week.

The theme this year is ‘Empowering ourselves to strengthen our future.’ The conference features a number of guest speakers and workshops for health care providers and others.

One of the aims of the conference is to explore how Indigenous cultural practices can be applied to health care.

Regional Deputy Grand Council Chief Mel Hardy, who oversees the health portfolio for the Anishinabek Nation, said the conference covers a number of health issues affecting First Nations, such as opiates and diabetes.

“We’re talking about a lot of these programs being adapted by the First Nations and run using our own traditions and customs and culture, to be able to do this on our own,” said Hardy.

The conference wraps up with a presentation on food insecurity as well as a talk on bridging the gap between traditional and western medicine.