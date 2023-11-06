Sault hosts Metis Rights Conference
Sault Ste. Marie is hosting this year's Metis Rights Conference, a four-day gathering focusing on the history of the Metis Nation of Ontario (MNO), self-government, and next steps in securing rights and recognition in Canada.
The theme of the conference is ‘Looking Back, Moving Forward,’ and the president of the MNO said it falls on a significant year for Ontario Metis.
"The MNO is turning 30 this year," said Margaret Froh.
"Just over a month ago, we marked the 20th anniversary of the Powley Decision, which, as you know, was the watershed Supreme Court decision that, finally, for the first time in this country's history, recognized Metis rights."
Since the Powley Decision deeply is associated with Sault Ste. Marie, organizers said it was appropriate to hold the conference here.
"To be able to have this gathering here, in this place where it all began, to bring folks together to celebrate, but also to commemorate and remember, it's just really, really, important to us," said Mitch Case, Sault Ste. Marie Metis Councillor.
The gathering runs until Nov. 8, which is Indigenous Veterans' Day.
