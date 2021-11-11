Sault hydro crews respond to multiple power outages

High winds and a motor vehicle collision kept PUC crews in Sault Ste. Marie busy on Thursday.

Crews responded to six separate outages throughout the day, which affected thousands of PUC customers.

A collision in the city's west end knocked out the power to more than 1,400 customers. It's not known how many vehicles were involved or whether anyone was injured.

In other parts of the city, strong winds brought tree limbs down on power lines. PUC communications coordinator Jairus Patterson said regular maintenance is conducted around hydro poles to guard against unplanned outages.

"Throughout the year, we're trimming trees, trimming limbs, trying to make sure they don't come in contact with the power lines because we know once they come in contact, it could cause a power outage there," said Patterson.

"But it's the time of the year once again where Mother Nature will be playing havoc in northern Ontario."

Patterson said most of the outages were repaired within an hour. Many customers used the PUC app to inform the company that the power was out, and he credits that for the quick response by PUC.