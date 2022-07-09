Sault kennel club hosts outdoor dog show

The Laird Fairgrounds in Echo Bay went to the dogs this weekend as people and their beloved pets competed in the first Canadian Kennel Club sanctioned dog show to be held in the area since the pandemic.

The dogs competed in obedience and obstacle competitions. The show was put on by the Sault Ste. Marie Kennel Club, which was established in 1967.

“A lot of people think we’re just about pure-bred dogs, but we’re not,” said organizer, Kimberly Doan.

“We’re also here for the responsible ownership and behaviour, to help people with behaviour for any breed of dog, mixed-breeds, pure-bred.”

Doan says not only is this is the club’s first dog show since the pandemic, it’s the first to be held outdoors.

“We’ve got beautiful weather, lots of people coming out,” added Doan.

“Not as many as in the past, but it’s a first time for us at this venue and in this time of year. And the results have been great so far and people are liking it.”

While the dogs took a well-deserved break between competitions, the human-only “Denim & Plaid” contest gave their owners a chance to shine. In the end, Amanda Lougheed and Lisa Ducharme took home the gold.

“It’s something that supporting something that’s really important to our breed and to the fan scene as a whole and our junior handlers,” said Lougheed.

“So we thought we would have some fun with it and we’re really thankful to have done so well.”

Ex-champion Kerry Bauer was gracious in defeat.

“I came out, did my best, and everyone upped their game this year,” said Bauer. “$108 was raised for the juniors this year, which is awesome. So, I’m just glad to be part of it and glad to be here.”

The Sault Ste. Marie Kennel Club offers classes in obedience as well as leash training and socialization for puppies.

More information can be found on their website.