Sault Landlord fined for fire code violations
A Sault Ste. Marie landlord was fined $120,000 Feb 24. for various offences under the Ontario fire code.
In a release, the city’s fire services said the violations were found at the landlord’s multi-unit residential building.
“Fire prevention officers enforce the Ontario fire code on a daily basis”, said Deputy Chief Paul Milosevich.
“As we see in this case, the fines can become substantive when corrective action is not taken”.
The fire services said the goal of inspections is to ensure occupant safety through education and enforcing the regulations contained within the Ontario fire code and the fire protection and prevention act.
Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services is reminding citizens to ensure they have properly located and functioning smoke and carbon monoxide alarms as required by the Ontario fire code.
