Sault launches parking survey to determine usage, parking habits and needs

A survey on parking at city-owned lots throughout the city, as well as on-street parking downtown, began recently in the Sault.

“In most municipalities, parking is a contentious issue,” said Salvatore Marchese, Sault's Downtown Association executive director.

“This is giving us the opportunity to do something that’s data-driven.”

Contentious is right. Saultites we spoke to had a lot to say about parking in the city.

“The two-hour limit makes it hard to do any real shopping downtown,” one person said.

“I know there are some parts around here where it’s difficult to find a parking spot," said another local.

At this point in the process, surveyors are strictly looking for data, such as how many parking spaces there are and what the level of usage is.

Over the next few months, the focus will switch to public input, understanding the parking habits and needs of people in the Sault.

An open house event is a welcome idea for one resident, who wants to see a lot of change for parking in the city and has ideas on how it should happen.

“We have lots of empty lots, like the Plummer Hospital, it’s sat empty for a decade,” the resident said.

“That could be used to create a parking spot like an actual building.”

Whether it’s the time limit on free parking lots, or the price of parking along Queen Street, the Downtown Association hears about it.

Marchese said until now, feedback from the public couldn't be used to make changes in the city.

That’s something he said will change as a result of this survey.

“The city will take that information and do an analysis and see if they’re going to make a recommendation to council,” said Marchese.

“If it’s something that’s going to be for reference, then it’s something that we can access. But it’s just to have something so an analysis can be made to determine what’s best.”