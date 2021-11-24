Sault lawyer loses law license for misappropriating $73K of client's money

Sault lawyer Jennifer Michele Tremblay-Hall has had her license to practise law revoked by the Law Society of Ontario for engaging in professional misconduct.

A Law Society tribunal determined that between October 2017 and October 2018, Tremblay-Hall misappropriated $73,100, more or less, from funds she held on behalf of her clients in her mixed trust account.

As a result, her licence is revoked effective immediately. She must also comply fully with the terms of the Law Society’s Guidelines for Former Lawyers Whose Licences Have Been Revoked or Who Have Been Permitted to Surrender Their Licences.

Tremblay-Hall must also pay $10,000 costs to the Law Society "immediately," the society said in its decision.

"Starting the day following this order, interest shall accrue on any unpaid part of those costs at a rate of two per cent per year."