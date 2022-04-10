Sault legion commemorates 105th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge

Members of the Royal Canadian Legion in Sault Ste. Marie commemorated the 105th anniversary of one of Canada's most significant battles Sunday.

Legion branch 25 and the local Canadian Army Cadet Corps took to the Vimy Tree at Greenwood Cemetery on Sunday for a wreath-laying ceremony, marking the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

"I think one French commander when he was told that the ridge had fallen, he said 'impossible' and said it in French. And then was told it was the Canadians, he said, 'possible,'" said Pierre Breckinridge, a Sault legion member.

"It's considered to be a defining moment for Canada as a nation."

The Battle of Vimy Ridge was the first time Canadians from coast to coast fought together. Neither the British or the French could capture the small but strategic land throughout the war, but through planning and determination, Canadian forces were able to take the ridge.

"We continue with that today. Our determination, cooperation, planning, skill and just a never die attitude," Breckinridge said.

"It's extremely important to honour those who served before us, and to learn from that conflict.

It's especially critical as the war in Ukraine rages on.

"It's kind of nerve-racking to think something like that could happen right now and with all of social media, you can watch it as it's happening, which is something that we've never seen before," said Ethan Bowman, a member of the Royal Canadian Army Cadets.

Bowman said honouring Vimy Ridge acts as a carrying of the torch for him. It's partially why he's looking to join the military as well.

"I always was kind of interested in the military, so when I was nine years old, I joined the Navy League and then I continued to the army cadets when I turned 12," he said.