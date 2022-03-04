Sault legion to feature local veterans on street banners

The Royal Canadian Legion in Sault Ste. Marie is hoping to line Queen Street downtown with banners featuring veterans. Branch 25 is accepting orders for banners, which will be hung from lampposts along one of the city's major thoroughfares in the weeks leading up to Remembrance Day.

Helen Stewart, the branch's president, said families wishing to purchase a banner are asked to submit a photo of their veteran, along with other information such as rank and regiment.

Each banner costs $200, which the legion said will cover the cost of material and provide some much-needed cash for the branch, as it continues to await government funding approval for its new facility. The plans for it were unveiled last year.

Stewart said the current legion building is old and costly to maintain.

Once construction begins on the new facility, she said, the legion will temporarily relocate to the Marconi Cultural Centre, though there is no firm moving date yet.