Sault library offers mental health, addictions resources

Public libraries are no longer just a place to find books.

The Sault's library has been expanding its services in recent years, and now offers a weekly slot for mental health and addictions services.

Each Thursday from 5-7 p.m., an access worker from the Canadian Mental Health Association will set up at the James L McIntyre Memorial Library.

Alysha Giardino is one of those CMHA workers.

“It’s providing service navigation,” Giardino said.

“Sometimes people do get quite overwhelmed trying to navigate where to go for mental health and addiction support. So we do our best to point them in the right direction and so that’s what we’re doing at the library as well.”

The library has reserved a private area where the CMHA and members of the public can meet.

Elise Schofield, the library's manager of community engagement, said despite being accessible to the public, it’s important the library also create a safe space for the sessions.

“CMHA Algoma is really good about having that listening ear,” Schofield said.

“We have quiet space that they can go to speak one-on-one, where you’re isolated and no one can hear you … Sometimes people can get emotional, so it really helps to have that service. There’s no timeline, they’re there to help you find that referral.”