Sault long-term care homes prepare for new visitor, other restrictions

Long-term care facilities in Sault Ste. Marie are preparing to reintroduce new restrictions, which will once again prevent many residents from seeing their extended families.

Ontario announced new restrictions Thursday to long-term care homes, including banning access to general visitors and resident day absences for social purposes.

Two designated caregivers per person will be allowed to enter long-term care homes under the new rules.

"While there is a degree of understanding about what's going on and acceptance of it, to say that it's going well with them would be a gross overstatement," said Paul Belair, CEO of the Ontario Finnish Resthome Association (OFRA).

Belair said OFRA has been trying to utilize more technology to allow residents to see family virtually, but doing so can't replace the in-person connection.

In the last two years, Belair said OFRA has also been going above the mandatory restrictions to help keep residents safe.

"For example, we operate two conjoined facilities here with the long-term care home and a retirement home," he said.

"Because those two buildings are joined physically, we've applied the same precautions in the retirement home as we do the long-term care home, which are over and above what is required in the retirement homes."

The family council chair at Algoma Manor said the new restrictions really take into account the safety of residents. But with a rapidly changing situation, trying to navigate through them with families can be challenging.

"It's a difficult one to say to families, you know we'll get through this, but we certainly will," said Joanne Falk. "Thankfully, the staff at the manor have been excellent over the last two years, from encouraging vaccinations, to care, to helping families connect virtually."

Falk said trying to convey to residents with cognitive issues, such as dementia, why they can't see their families is even more difficult.

"My mom is a resident at the manor with dementia and quite frankly, she really isn't aware of the current situation," she said.

"But Algoma Manor have really stepped up to help all residents the best way they can."

The temporary measures go into effect Dec. 30.

The current active COVID-19 case count in Algoma has surpassed 300.