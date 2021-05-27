Sault man arrested for impaired driving, allegedly seen asleep at the wheel at intersection

Sault Ste. Marie Police Service says a 44-year-old man has been arrested for impaired driving and drug possession after reports he was asleep at the wheel at an intersection.

Officers responded to a call around 9:32 a.m. on Wednesday about "a driver asleep in a vehicle at the intersection of Wawanosh Avenue and Great Northern Road" and after speaking to him believed he was impaired by drugs.

"He was arrested and given a drug recognition evaluation, which he performed poorly," police said in a news release Thursday morning. "A subsequent search of the area of arrest found the accused to be in possession of a substance believed to be fentanyl and a substance believed to be methamphetamine."

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 5.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.