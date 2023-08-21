Sault man charged after allegedly breaking into home, taking a wallet

A 30-year-old man is accused of breaking into a Sault area home Saturday, police say.

The accused broke into a home in the 100-block of Borron Avenue around 11 a.m. Monday.

"911 Communicators received a report of a break and enter in progress at a residence," police said in a news release.

“The report stated someone had entered their porch and stolen a wallet before fleeing on a bicycle.”

Officers with the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service were dispatched to the area following the call.

Police said they located someone matching the witness’ description on the 400-block of Bruce Street.

“Officers identified the suspect as the accused,” said police.

“They were placed under investigative detention.”

A search of the suspect located the victim’s driver’s licence.

He was arrested and is charged with breaking and entering, possession of property obtained by crime and eight counts of breach of probation.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 30 to answer to the charges.

None of the 10 charges laid in the incident has been proven in court.