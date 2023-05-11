Sault man charged after allegedly breaking into home with loaded gun

A Sault man is accused of breaking into a home with a loaded gun and causing property damage, police say.

The 29-year-old broke into a home in the 300-block of Patrick Street around 10 p.m. Monday.

"When the accused entered the residence, the accused damaged property and while carrying a gun, loaded the weapon," Sault police said in a news release Thursday.

"The victim, who is known to the accused, was able to leave the residence without sustaining physical injuries."

Officers found the accused at a Maple Street home around 5 p.m. the next day and arrested him without incident.

He is charged with various weapons and firearm-related charges along with breaching probation, breaking and entering and mischief.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

None of the 11 charges laid in the incident has been proven in court.