Sault man charged after allegedly breaking into home with loaded gun
A Sault man is accused of breaking into a home with a loaded gun and causing property damage, police say.
The 29-year-old broke into a home in the 300-block of Patrick Street around 10 p.m. Monday.
"When the accused entered the residence, the accused damaged property and while carrying a gun, loaded the weapon," Sault police said in a news release Thursday.
"The victim, who is known to the accused, was able to leave the residence without sustaining physical injuries."
Officers found the accused at a Maple Street home around 5 p.m. the next day and arrested him without incident.
He is charged with various weapons and firearm-related charges along with breaching probation, breaking and entering and mischief.
The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
None of the 11 charges laid in the incident has been proven in court.
