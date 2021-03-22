A 22-year-old Sault Ste. Marie man is facing charges following a violent sexual assault in the early morning hours of March 20.

"At 4:24 a.m. police received a call of an assault in the 300 block of Albert Street East," Sault Ste. Marie Police said in a news release Monday.

"It’s alleged the accused attended this area, struck a victim and attempted to touch them for a sexual purpose. The victim was later transported to hospital with serious injuries."

The suspect was found at 10:51 a.m. and he was arrested. He is charged with aggravated sexual assault and held for a weekend bail hearing.