Sault man charged with arson, multiple counts of assault

A 30-year-old man from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with arson and multiple counts of assault following an incident Sunday evening.

In a news release Monday, Sault police said they were called to a North Street residence around 5 p.m. Firefighters were already there when police arrived.

"While on scene, officers witnessed the accused climb out of a second-floor window and flee the area," police said. "Officers were able to catch up to him and attempt an arrest. The accused resisted and struck officers. They were able to gain control of the accused and he was arrested."

Further investigation revealed the man had thrown a jar at a victim around 2 p.m.

He is now charged with arson, being unlawfully in a dwelling, assault with a weapon, two counts of assaulting a peace officer and two counts of resisting a peace officer. He was held for bail court.