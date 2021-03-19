A 23-year-old man in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with committing indecent acts following incidents last year at Algoma University.

In a news release Friday evening, the Sault Police Service said the man is accused of exposing himself to a victim between Oct. 27 and Nov. 9 in 2020. A second incident on Dec. 17 involved a second victim, police said.

"Both of these occurrences took place at Algoma University," police said.

Police were notified on March 17, and after an investigation, the suspect was arrested Friday.

He is charged with two counts of indecent acts and is scheduled to appear in court on April 26. None of the allegations has been proven in court.