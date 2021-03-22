A 24-year-old man from Sault Ste. Marie is facing several sex crime charges following the investigation of several incidents beginning in the summer of 2019.

In a news release Monday, the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said the suspect is accused of using social media to lure an underage victim in the summer of 2019 by "sending intimate images to him."

"He later met the victim and touched them for a sexual purpose," police said.

A second incident is alleged to have taken place in the fall of 2019, when the accused again used social media to send intimate images of himself to an underage victim. He again later met the victim and touched them for a sexual purpose.

"It is further alleged in January 2021 the accused used social media to ask another underage victim to meet for a sexual purpose and send intimate images of himself to the victim," police said.

He was arrested March 19 and is charged with two counts of luring, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of exposure to a person under the age of 16, invitation to sexual touching and possession of child pornography.

He was held for weekend court. None of the allegations has been proven in court.