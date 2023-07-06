Sault man claims assault by correctional officers, then throws urine and feces

A 59-year-old Sault man is facing a variety of charges following a series of events that started last week at the Algoma Treatment and Remand Centre (ATRC).

On June 30, police received a report that the man had been assaulted and injured by correctional officers at ATRC on June 28.

The police investigation found that the injuries had been self-inflicted the day before the alleged assault.

“Later … the accused assaulted staff at the ATRC by throwing cups of what is believed to be urine and feces at multiple victims,” said Sault police in a news release Wednesday.

The accused was arrested July 4 at ATRC and is charged with assault, assaulting a peace officer and public mischief.

The 59-year-old remains in custody at the treatment centre pending a bail hearing.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.