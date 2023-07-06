Sault man claims assault by correctional officers, then throws urine and feces
A 59-year-old Sault man is facing a variety of charges following a series of events that started last week at the Algoma Treatment and Remand Centre (ATRC).
On June 30, police received a report that the man had been assaulted and injured by correctional officers at ATRC on June 28.
The police investigation found that the injuries had been self-inflicted the day before the alleged assault.
“Later … the accused assaulted staff at the ATRC by throwing cups of what is believed to be urine and feces at multiple victims,” said Sault police in a news release Wednesday.
- Download the CTV News app now and get local alerts on your device
- Get local breaking news and updates sent to your email inbox
The accused was arrested July 4 at ATRC and is charged with assault, assaulting a peace officer and public mischief.
The 59-year-old remains in custody at the treatment centre pending a bail hearing.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
-
Over 9,000 transport truck related crashes last year: OPP help launch safety campaignAfter seeing a rise in fatal collisions involving transport trucks, the OPP is partnering up with the Ministry of Transportation to increase their efforts to enforce and educate drivers on safety.
-
Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrantSaint John police are looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.
-
Devon Cyr sentenced to 14 years for manslaughter in 2020 death of Isaiah AllaryTwenty-eight-year-old Devon Cyr was handed 14 years in prison for manslaughter in relation to the 2020 death of Isaiah Allary.
-
The next chapter: CTV News Ottawa's Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam sign offLegendary broadcasters Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam signed off from CTV News Ottawa for the last time Friday.
-
Edmonton gun violence numbers in June up 133% from 2022: policeThe Edmonton Police Service said there were 133 per cent more shootings in Edmonton in June 2023 than June 2022.
-
A disease that destroys majestic old trees has been found in SaskatoonThe City of Saskatoon says its parks department has detected Dutch elm disease in two different neighbourhoods.
-
Suspect headbutted store staff during North Bay robbery, police sayA robbery turned violent in North Bay this week when a robbery suspect attacked a store employee.
-
ChatGPT describes 20 Vancouver neighbourhoods, sparking mixed reactionsWhen put to the test, artificial intelligence can summarize the neighbourhoods of Vancouver with accuracy—and a little sass.
-
OPP officers rescue baby accidentally locked in car during extreme heatOfficers were called to rescue a baby locked in a car in Wasaga Beach during the heat wave earlier this week.