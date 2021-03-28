Sault man headed on cross-country journey

A Sault Ste. Marie man is getting set for the journey of a lifetime, running across much of the country for two causes that are very close to his heart.

Calling it the 'Home-to-Home' adventure, Rick Fall is planning to run from his hometown near Victoria B.C. to his current home of Sault Ste. Marie. Fall is hoping to raise funds and awareness for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Childhood Cancer Canada.

"I've come across many people who have run through Sault Ste. Marie as they're running across Canada," Fall said.

"So I thought now that I'm at an age that I think I can still do it, I thought I better do it now before I can't do it."

Once he arrives in B.C., Fall is planning on beginning his run home to northeastern Ontario on April 12.

The trip was originally scheduled for the spring of 2020 but was put on hold due to the pandemic.

Fall said the causes he is running for hit very close to home.

His mother died from cancer in 2014 and after struggles, his niece has been granted a wish through the Make-A-Wish foundation in the past.

He has set a goal of raising $300,000, to be split equally between the two organizations.

"I'm excited for the children who are going to be granted wishes and for the children with cancer that research is able to get out there for children with cancer," said Fall.

Joining Fall will be his wife, driving along in a van that they plan on living out of during the journey, which he plans on finishing this summer.

To follow along with the journey and to find out how you can help, click here.