A 53-year-old Sault Ste. Marie man is facing charges in connection with a two-vehicle crash in the city Jan. 23.

The crash took place on Wellington Street East when a GMC truck and a Toyota sedan collided. The "sedan turned in front of the truck, and the two vehicles collided," police said in a news release Wednesday.

"Both vehicles sustained significant damage."

No injuries were reported, but the driver of the sedan fled the scene.

"The investigation determined the vehicle was stolen and the accused was the driver of the sedan," police said. "He was located on Jan. 25 … and arrested."

He is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, failure to stop after an accident and driving without a licence. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 15.