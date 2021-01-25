The Sault Ste. Marie detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police said emergency responders were called to a fatal snowmobile crash on Sunday night.

It happened around 5:30 p.m.on Highway 556 near Ranger Lake in Snow Township between a pick-up truck and a snowmobile, police said.

"The 40-year-old snowmobile operator from Sault Ste. Marie was pronounced deceased at the scene," OPP said in a news release Monday morning. "The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service and a post mortem examination will take place. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification."

Meanwhile, the traffic incident management enforcement team along with a technical collision investigator are continuing to look into the circumstances of the incident.

No word on if any charges are pending.