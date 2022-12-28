Sault man takes home $100K lottery prize
A Sault Ste. Marie man won $100,000 in the Oct. 15 Lottario draw, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. said Wednesday.
Palmer Maniacco, 59, matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order to win his prize.
“I checked my ticket using the OLG App on my phone and didn’t believe it was real, so I brought it to the store to confirm,” Maniacco said in a news release from the OLG.
He told a friend, who also didn’t believe him.
“She thought I was joking,” Maniacco said.
When she realized I was telling the truth, she said, ‘Oh my! Congratulations!’”
He doesn’t have any immediate plans for this win and will tuck it away for now.
“It feels great and surprising!” Maniacco added.
The winning ticket was purchased at Paquette’s Confectionary on Korah Road in Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Who was Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala? OPP officer killed on first solo day on the jobConst. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala was responding to calls on his own for the first time in his Ontario Provincial Police career when he was shot and killed Tuesday.
-
Upbeat Canucks win third in a row by sinking Sharks 6-2After a horrendous start to the season, the Vancouver Canucks are ending the year on a positive note.
-
More than $140K worth of items stolen during Winnipeg break and entersA 40-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges after more than $140,000 worth of items were stolen during several break-and-enters in the city over the last two months.
-
Severely injured woman dies in Lethbridge home, man arrestedA 59-year-old woman is dead and a 59-year-old man is in police custody following a Tuesday night police investigation at a Lethbridge home.
-
Saskatoon RCMP arrest youth for assault with weapon on Christmas EveA male youth is charged with assault with a weapon following a Christmas Eve clash outside a residence on Whitecap Dakota First Nation.
-
-
-
Canada Post halts deliveries in Sudbury and the Sault on WednesdayCanada Post has suspended delivery in Greater Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie Wednesday due to inclement weather and snow.
-
Calgary man faces impaired driving charges in Christmas Eve police pursuitA 51-year-old Calgary man faces several charges in connection with a Christmas Eve police pursuit spurred by suspected impaired driving.