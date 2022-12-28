Sault man takes home $100K lottery prize

A Sault Ste. Marie man won $100,000 in the Oct. 15 Lottario draw, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. said Wednesday.

Palmer Maniacco, 59, matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order to win his prize.

“I checked my ticket using the OLG App on my phone and didn’t believe it was real, so I brought it to the store to confirm,” Maniacco said in a news release from the OLG.

He told a friend, who also didn’t believe him.

“She thought I was joking,” Maniacco said.

When she realized I was telling the truth, she said, ‘Oh my! Congratulations!’”

He doesn’t have any immediate plans for this win and will tuck it away for now.

“It feels great and surprising!” Maniacco added.

The winning ticket was purchased at Paquette’s Confectionary on Korah Road in Sault Ste. Marie.