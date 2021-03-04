A 26-year-old man from Sault Ste. Marie is facing charges following an incident March 2 in which he is accused of threatening people with a hatchet.

Ontario Provincial Police in the Sault were called by city police around 1 p.m. for help in locating a man who failed to stop for police, and who was subject to a weapons complaint earlier in the day.

A short time later, the OPP received a call about someone parked in a vehicle at a residence on Whitman Dam Road in Searchmont.

"The vehicle in question was the same vehicle involved with the Sault police earlier," the OPP said in a news release. "The person entered a residence where he encountered witnesses. The person, who was brandishing a hatchet at the time, then exhibited assaultive behaviour towards the witnesses who were able to call 911."

When the OPP arrived, the man threatened them with the hatchet, and police called in several emergency units to assist with taking the man into custody.

The 26-year-old is now charged with break and enter, weapons possession, two counts of assault with a weapon, assaulting a police officer with a weapon, and mischief.

He was scheduled to appear by video at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 3 in the City of Sault Ste Marie.