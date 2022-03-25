Sault man travelling to Rome to meet the Pope

A Sault Ste. Marie man is among the members of a special delegation travelling to Rome to meet with Pope Francis next week.

Mitch Case, Metis Nation of Ontario regional councillor, will join First Nation delegates who will be speaking with the pontiff at the Vatican about the impact of residential schools.

Case said an apology from the Catholic Church is only the start.

"The fact that no previous pope has apologized is quite frankly unacceptable," he said.

"And I think the fact Pope Francis has made this opportunity for the survivors and our leadership to go there, I think is a meaningful step forward. But an apology is just that. It is just an apology and it is only the first step."

Batchewana First Nation Chief Dean Sayers, who is not part of the delegation, agreed.

"(An) apology is really shallow unless there's some substance attached to it," said Sayers.

"We've got some hopes and expectations, and I don't think the Pope and the people who sit around the Pope and advise him are ignorant. I think they have the intellect to be able to provide substance and direction."

Pope Francis will meet with the delegation on March 31.