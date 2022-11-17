Sault mayor sets sights on derelict properties

Buildings that fall below the city’s property standards are on the radar of Sault Ste. Marie’s new mayor.

Of specific concern are former institutional and industrial properties that have been allowed to fall into disrepair and are a safety hazard to residents.

The former General Hospital site is one such property. Despite plants to redevelop the structure, the site is vacant. Mayor Matthew Shoemaker said he’s disappointed at the state of the building, and that he’s been hearing about it from nearby residents.

“They’re worried about petty crimes with their vehicles that are parked outside, property crimes -- they can’t leave anything outside or anything of that nature,” said Shoemaker.

“It’s a real problem.”

Shoemaker said the city has issued orders in the past about broken windows and lack of yard maintenance, which he said were dealt with. However, there are other concerns.

“There are obviously more foundational issues with that property in terms of access, people continuing to get access to them,” he said.

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said there have been instances of people entering derelict properties, prompting officers to respond.

“From a criminal perspective, obviously there’s trespassing, potentially break-and-enter, unlawfully in a dwelling, there are a number of different criminal charges that could be laid,” said police spokesman Lincoln Louttit.

Police said such structures are unsafe and there could be a number of hazards inside.

“You fall and twist your ankle or hurt yourself and you’re unable to get out, or you get lost and turned around, 100 per cent you’re putting first responders at risk,” said Louttit.

“Police officers, firefighters, medical professionals, their job is to come in and help you. And by you putting yourself at risk, you’re also putting their health and well-being at risk.”

The state of the former St. Marys Paper site is another property standards issue facing city council. However, there are plans in the works to convert that site to a battery storage facility.

Meantime, Shoemaker said he doesn’t want to see out-of-town investors buying property in the city and letting it fall into disrepair.

“That will not be accepted on a go-forward basis, and we’re going to ensure that we crack down on each and every one of these derelict properties,” he said.