Sault mayoral candidates talk housing and transit

While the municipal election is still a few months away, a pair of mayoral candidates in Sault Ste. Marie are getting a head start on their campaigns.

Current city councillor Matthew Shoemaker and Tobin Kern released parts of their platforms this week, with Shoemaker focusing on housing and Kern on transit.

Shoemaker said he would like to see the city adopt a similar housing program as the City of Barrie. He said city planners there approach institutions such as churches to gauge whether they would be interested in having under-utilized land redeveloped for residential purposes.

"They all got business plans developed, partially paid for by the city up to $20,000," said Shoemaker. "That’s eight properties in the City of Barrie that are going to have multiple units built on them."

Shoemaker points to plans for the local Royal Canadian Legion branch as an example of such a plan.

"What they've done is put the organization, the Legion, on the ground floor, and the apartment buildings above it," said Shoemaker.

"I'm hoping there are other organizations like the Marconi, like churches throughout the community, that could develop a model that would see additional housing put on their properties."

Fellow mayoral candidate Kern said making public transit a viable option for everyone is a big part of his campaign. He said adopting a model similar to the City of Guelph would accomplish that.

"By switching to a grid system, likely you’re going to make trips shorter for most people, and a more viable transit option for getting to work and shopping," said Kern, who said he would also like to look at transit fares.

"I’d prefer to see a bus with 35 people paying $1, versus a bus with six people paying $3," said Kern.

"More revenue, more bang for your buck in terms of climate change and better service for the community."

Incumbent councillor Donna Hilsinger and Ozzie Grandinetti round out the group of four running for mayor in Sault Ste. Marie. Nominations for city council and school board trustees are open until Aug. 19. The municipal election is in October.