Sault mobile home company fined $100K for sewage violation

Rupert Acres Ltd., a Sault-based mobile home park company, has been fined $100,000 for an Environmental Protection Act violation.

A news release Thursday from the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks said the conviction is for failing to comply “with ministry approval by exceeding the maximum annual concentration limit for total suspended solids in effluent sampled from boundary monitoring wells.”

Rupert Acres owns a mobile home park located on Rupert Acres Drive in Aweres Township, District of Algoma, which includes about 75 mobile homes.

The park is not connected to the municipal sewage system and instead has two lagoons designed to work in sequence, known as the “south lagoon” and the “north lagoon.”

“The south lagoon was designed to receive raw sewage, discharging via a control gate in a culvert to the north lagoon where effluent is discharged to the subsoil,” the ministry said in the news release.

“Effluent limits of certain parameters, including total suspended solids, are monitored by mandatory sampling of boundary wells.”

Samples taken from the wells found they exceeded the limits for suspended solids.

“The ministry’s environmental investigations and enforcement branch investigated and laid charges which resulted in the conviction,” the release said.