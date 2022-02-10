Sault mother of two killed in crash was an organ donor, family says
The legacy of a 39-year-old woman from Sault Ste. Marie, who died after a car crash, lives on as friends and family rally around the two children she left behind.
Personal support worker Trisha Kuczenski was seriously injured in a collision in Seguin Township, near Parry Sound, on Feb. 1 her cousin Melissa Jones told CTV News.
"The doctors told us the next day that she would not recover due to the trauma that her body endured," Jones said.
"Trisha was an organ donor and they kept her 'alive' until the doctors found an organ match."
She was pronounced dead four days after the crash.
Kuczenski leaves behind two teenagers, 17-year-old Hunter and 14-year-old Grace.
Jones has started an online fundraising campaign to help Kuczenski's mother and children with the funeral costs and everyday living expenses.
As of Thursday afternoon, nearly $1,400 has been raised.
Kuczenski grew up in Gros Cap and has been described as friendly with a fun-loving spirit and contagious laugh.
"Trisha could walk into a crowd not knowing anyone and in no time at all walk out with a group of new friends," her obituary reads.
