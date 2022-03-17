Sault MP asks city to be ready to host Ukrainian refugees

Sault Ste. Marie MP Terry Sheehan is asking the city to prepare to host Ukrainian refugees fleeing that country's war with Russia. This comes as local churches prepare for a walk for Ukraine this weekend.

Sheehan is asking the city to prepare an inventory of what it can offer in the event it is asked to host refugees from Ukraine, adding the community has hosted refugees in the past.

"We did host the Syrian refugees very successfully because of the kindness of Saultites," said Sheehan.

"I wanted to make sure that we would be ready, and so I spoke with the Minister of Immigration and he had suggested doing an inventory of what would be available."

Sheehan said that inventory will take into account the needs of women, children and seniors.

"Places to stay, places to potentially work, English as a second language, schools, various needs that they might have," he said. "A lot of these are women and children, senior citizens and men have been conscripted to fight in the war.

Sault Ste. Marie Mayor Christian Provenzano said the city is prepared to work with the federal government to determine what it can do in terms of hosting Ukrainian refugees.

Meantime, the Anglican Diocese of Algoma is organizing an interfaith prayer walk Sunday to pray for peace in Ukraine. Participants will gather at St. Luke's Cathedral at 2 p.m., and will walk along Albert Street to the United Church. From there, they will proceed to Zion Lutheran and then down to the Sault Ste. Marie Mosque, and closing at Precious Blood Cathedral.