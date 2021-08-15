Sault MP candidate says call for election not in best interest of Canadians

Sault MP Candidate for the NDP says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s call for an election shows that he is out of touch with the needs of Canadians.



Marie Morin-Strom is a candidate in the federal riding of Sault Ste. Marie and says Trudeau’s justification for calling the election does not hold weight.



“At a crucial moment when everyday people are still dealing with fallout from the pandemic and facing the onset of an apparent fourth wave, Justin Trudeau has called an unnecessary election,” said Morin-Strom in a media release issued Sunday morning.



“Just when Canadians most need their government to be working on their behalf, the Liberals have shown their true colours and shifted their attention away from the needs of everyday people to focus instead on their own political fortunes.”



A long-time educator, Marie Morin-Strom believes her history of labour activism makes her a preferred choice to represent her riding in Ottawa as someone willing to “fight for action on worker’s rights, affordability, health care, and the climate emergency.”



The release comes just moments before the Prime Minister officially announced his call for a Sept. 20 election with a 36 day campaign, the shortest possible election period under federal law.

“When Justin Trudeau and Terry Sheehan say they don’t like how Parliament is working, what they really mean is that they don’t like being held to account for their actions or inactions,” said Morin-Strom.

“Parliament is working as it should be,” she continued,



“But what isn’t working is Liberal government policy. The gap between everyday Canadians and the very wealthy has only grown larger, and after six years under the Liberals it’s even harder for many Canadians to find good jobs, make ends meet, and afford a home.”