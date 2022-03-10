Sault museum launches podcast 'Stories of Northern Life'
With visitor numbers down, staff at the Sault Ste. Marie Museum have been tasked with finding other ways to promote local history.
After months of planning, the museum is launching a podcast using audio and visual archives to help tell the story of Sault Ste. Marie and its people.
"We have been lucky again with our partnership with CTV to obtain some of the more complicated formats that we're able to digitize such as huematic, which is three-quarter inch, Beta, Betamax, SD Cam," said curator William Hollingshead. "In terms of audio, we're looking at audio cassettes, records, CDs."
Hollingshead said digitizing physical media is a lengthy process. Mairi Morassut, the host of the "Stories of Northern Life" podcast, said the project has given her a greater appreciation for the city she grew up in. She hopes listeners will feel the same way.
"A little bit more understanding of Sault Ste. Marie history. A little bit more of that appreciation for the Sault, as well as a little bit of inspiration, applying history to their own lives," Morassut said.
New episodes of the "Stories of Northern Life" podcast will be posted on a weekly basis and are available for free on the museum's website and on Spotify.
