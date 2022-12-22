Sault museum to host micro weddings

The Sault Ste. Marie Museum is set to become a venue for weddings -- but not for what a person might consider a traditional ceremony and reception.

The facility will be hosting what are referred to as ‘micro weddings’ -- basically, a scaled-down version of traditional nuptials.

William Hollingshead, chief curator, said while the facility has hosted weddings in the past, the concept of a micro wedding is a first for them.

“We were approached by Stephanie Tudin from ‘Petite Nuptials,” and she brought the idea of using this space as a venue for these micro weddings,” said Hollingshead.

“I was just strolling down Queen Street and walked into the museum one day and saw that it was absolutely stunning,” said Tudin.

“The main floor is a gallery setting, white walls, beautiful wooden floors, big windows, and a perfect setting for a small wedding.”

Tudin launched Petite Nuptials to meet the needs of young couples looking to save money that would otherwise be used to host a large ceremony and reception.

“As millennials, we want to save our money for a house, we’re paying off school debt, we want to travel, we want to have children, there’s other things we want to spend our money on rather than one day for one party,” she said.

Along with hosting micro weddings, the museum will be celebrating its 40th anniversary at its current spot next year. There will be a series of events happening throughout 2023 to celebrate the milestone.