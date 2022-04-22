Sault music festival revival after 10 year hiatus
A Sault musician's attempt to revive a music festival that took place in the city more than a decade ago is set to happen this weekend.
Sharing the same name as a festival that took place in 2011, the Clusterfolk Music Festival features eight emerging local artists and songwriters from the north in a series of online videos, culminating in a live performance on Saturday.
"The videos were something we thought of doing through the pandemic, it's definitely made it more challenging, but it's cool, too, because it's given it this unique personality," said Jackson Reed, organizer.
Emerging artists
"I wanted to give a platform for emerging artists here, because it's not something that's widely available."
Reed said he was inspired by what he saw around the country. Being a musician himself, he said he's heard how other communities are giving space for their emerging artists to shine.
"Being in touch with so many touring bands that go across Canada, there's this cross-cultural thing going on where I see what's going on and I just want to bring that to Sault Ste. Marie," he said.
The Clusterfolk Music Festival will take place at the Rockstar Bar, with tickets being sold at the door.
