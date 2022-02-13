Sault musicians set the Valentine's Day mood

Some musicians are helping to set the mood for Valentine's Day, with the release of new songs and a free concert.

As couples and families get set to spend Valentine's Day with each other, a few musicians in Sault Ste. Marie are doing their part to help set the mood.

One of those musicians is Nicholas Luck, who will be releasing a new single, called "Roses," as a teaser for his upcoming spring album.

"I actually didn't plan on releasing this at all, but I guess I did," Luck said. "The person I wrote it for pushed me to do it and now, it'll be coming out."

Luck said Roses will bring him back to his classical roots, relying solely on his piano playing.

"The whole album will be piano music, as I like to call it, sort of a neo-classical album," he added.

Keeping in tune with classical music, the Sault Symphony Orchestra will be holding a free Valentine's Day concert virtually Monday.

"We are so fortunate to have wonderful patrons, they are still donating and helping us to stay alive, it's fantastic," said Louis St. Pierre with the symphony. "We didn't feel it would be right to charge tickets for a virtual show, but people are still supporting us."

Border restrictions throughout the pandemic have made it challenging for the symphony to get together, with some of its members living in the United States.

St. Pierre said that's also the case for the concert, which will only feature its string instruments.

"We're hoping to get a live concert going in May, it will include some winds, fingers crossed," he added.

The concert can be seen online through the symphony's website, YouTube channel or Facebook page with showtime scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Valentine's Day.

Nicholas Luck's "Roses" will be available to stream on music platforms, starting Monday.