Sault neighbourhood wants concerns addressed

A Sault Ste. Marie neighbourhood group is planning to put municipal election candidates’ feet to the fire on issues most important to them.

The city released its draft plan for the Jamestown neighbourhood in 2020. It was designed to tackle the immediate needs of the community while setting some long-term goals.

However, members of the group Jamestown Strong said progress has been slow and they want some kind of commitment from mayoral candidates.

“I grew up in this area, I’ve lived here for almost 50 years, I own a home here,” said Shauna Wilson.

“We have been promised revitalization in this area for many, many years with nothing happening at all.”

Current city councillor Matthew Shoemaker, who has hopes of becoming mayor, said enforcing municipal bylaws would be a good start to deal with issues such as crime and substandard housing.

“Property standards and derelict property issues, which you heard create houses that are drug houses or that are houses that have been abandoned or broken windows or whatever the case may be,” said Shoemaker.

“That’s an area that we can and will tackle fairly easily in the current system.”

Fellow mayoral candidate Tobin Kern agreed and said rental properties need to be held to a high standard while maintaining affordability. He said there are other issues he’s hearing about.

“I have regular conversations with residents of Jamestown,” said Kern. “They bring up concerns of crime, personal safety, affordable housing, and obviously the addictions epidemic, as well.”

Councillor Donna Hilsinger and Ozzie Grandinetti are the two other mayoral candidates to file so far. Hilsinger did not return a call for comment, while Grandinetti was not available for an interview.

Nominations close in August.